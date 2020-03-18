Enough episodes of The Archers recorded for weeks ahead, says editor

The editor of The Archers has said enough episodes of the BBC Radio 4 show have been recorded to ensure broadcasts “for the weeks ahead”.

However, he did not confirm whether recording had been halted due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Jeremy Howe, formerly the channel’s commissioning editor for drama and fiction, promised to update listeners “as plans become clearer”.

#Breaking “For the time being we have enough episodes of #TheArchers recorded to keep taking listeners to Ambridge as usual for the weeks ahead but like everyone else we are faced with an unprecedented situation. (1/3) — The Archers (@BBCTheArchers) March 18, 2020

He said on Twitter: “For the time being we have enough episodes of #TheArchers recorded to keep taking listeners to Ambridge as usual for the weeks ahead but like everyone else we are faced with an unprecedented situation.

“We’re working on plans for beyond this given there are significant challenges and the safety and wellbeing of #TheArchers production team and cast are paramount.

“We’re sure listeners will understand this and we’ll update as plans become clearer.”

Coronation Street’s Rovers Return Inn (ITV/PA)

It comes after BBC Studios announced that filming for all its continuing dramas – including Casualty, Doctors, Holby City, River City and Welsh series Pobol y Cwm – will be halted.

ITV soaps Coronation Street and Emmerdale have not announced plans to suspend filming but will reduce the number of episodes.