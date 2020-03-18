Celeste and Anderson .Paak secure Jazz FM Awards nominations

Anderson .Paak, Celeste and Earth Wind And Fire’s Philip Bailey appear on the shortlist for this year’s Jazz FM Awards.

The three acts will compete for the soul act of the year gong at the annual bash later this year.

The nominations feature a clutch of British artists – including Grammy-winner Jacob Collier, Mercury Prize-nominated Seed Ensemble and Moses Boyd.

Anderson .Paak (Jennifer Graylock/PA)

Ashley Henry’s Beautiful Vinyl Hunter, Seed Ensemble’s Drift Glass and Yazz Ahmed’s Polyhymnia received nods in the album of the year category.

And Keb’ Mo’, Gary Clark Jr and Jon Cleary will compete in the blues act of the year list.

The 2020 awards also feature a new public vote category, venue of the year, with Love Supreme Festival and Ronnie Scott’s Jazz Club in the running.

The recipients of the lifetime achievement, gold and impact awards will be announced ahead of the ceremony.

Philip Bailey with Earth, Wind And Fire (PA)

Last year, Sir Ringo Starr presented Don Was with the lifetime achievement gong for his work as president of Blue Note Records.

Andrea C Martin, chief executive of PRS for Music, said: “I am delighted that we are once again supporting the Jazz FM Awards, celebrating the brightest stars in the jazz, soul and blues community.

“The UK jazz act of the year award is always hotly contested and we’re looking forward to seeing who the public vote as the winner.

“Congratulations to everyone nominated across all the awards, your creativity, innovation and vision continues to inspire us.”