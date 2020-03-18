Britney Spears says she is being ‘bullied’ over Instagram posts

Britney Spears says she is being “bullied” over her Instagram posts.

The pop singer, 38, said social media trolls had been criticising the pictures she shares, accusing her of wearing the same white bathing suit and repeatedly using a red background.

Spears, who frequently posts inspirational quotes, workout videos and selfies with boyfriend Sam Asghari, said reading “mean” comments “really hurts my feelings”.

She wrote: “And I wanted to share because you really shouldn’t be saying all of these mean things to someone you don’t even know … this goes for bullying anyone really !!!!!!

“Hard times like we are currently living through should really teach us to be nice to one another … !!!!!!”

Spears then addressed people who were “offended” by a recent post about one of her horses.

She said: “I think it’s important to see things that bring happiness during hard times and making light of a situation can sometimes help people!!!! I love you all … stay safe … and be nice!!!!!”

It is not the first time Spears, who has more than 23 million Instagram followers, has spoken out against online trolls.

In December the Toxic singer said she found it difficult to share aspects of her life on social media because “people say the meanest things”.

Spears became one of the most famous pop stars on the planet following the release of her debut album, …Baby One More Time, in 1999.

Since her public unravelling in 2008, Spears’s life and business affairs have been subject to a court-approved conservatorship, giving her father authority over her finances and many personal decisions.