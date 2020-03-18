BBC Studios widens hunt for future writers of TV drama

BBC Studios has widened its hunt for TV drama writers of the future to include those without a professional credit or an agent.

The Writers’ Academy, which is a training scheme for new TV writers, teaches people how to write drama for the small screen and gives them the opportunity to write for soaps including EastEnders and Casualty.

Successful applicants receive three months of paid training and will be lectured by screenwriters including Bodyguard’s Jed Mercurio, Red Rock’s Sophie Petzal, Doctor Who’s Russell T Davies and Life On Mars’ Tony Jordan.

Students will have the opportunity to write for EastEnders (Andrew Stuart/PA)

John Yorke, head of BBC Studios Writers’ Academy, said: “I’m thrilled that BBC Studios have decided to make such a major investment in new talent.

“At a time when it’s harder than ever for new writers to break in, this course allows writers from less privileged backgrounds to get their first important step into television.

“The Writers’ Academy is a perfect example of the BBC’s remit – it’s a huge commitment to nurturing new talent from every sector of society.”

Students will be lectured by Jed Mercurio, who was a screenwriter for Bodyguard (Isabel Infantes/PA)

There have been 2,000 hours of British and Irish TV drama produced by graduates from the scheme, according to BBC Studios.

Graduates have also been given original commissions including Deadwater Fell, Grantchester and Watership Down.