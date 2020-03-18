Ant And Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway to air without studio audience

Ant And Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway will take place this weekend without a studio audience, for the first time in its history.

The show, which first aired in 2002, will also have a smaller production crew.

ITV said in a statement: “Ant And Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway will go ahead this weekend without a studio audience.

“Our priority is safeguarding the wellbeing of everyone involved.

We can hear this GIF loud and clear ? @antanddec #SaturdayNightTakeaway pic.twitter.com/uE2afM7qLs — Saturday Night Takeaway (@itvtakeaway) March 17, 2020

“The show will be made with a reduced production crew and in accordance with the latest guidance from Public Health England.

“The team are looking forward to bringing our viewers a brilliant show on Saturday evening.”

The following week’s episode on March 28 will be an hour long instead of the usual 90 minutes.

ITV previously confirmed that the planned series finale next month will no longer be broadcast from the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida, as the theme park closed its doors.

Flagship BBC show Question Time, hosted by Fiona Bruce, is also being broadcast without a studio audience.

“From next Thursday it will be broadcast from a fixed location each week,” the BBC said in a statement.

“Audiences will submit questions and we are particularly keen to hear from those in vulnerable groups.”

Audiences will instead be asked to remotely submit their questions for guests to answer.