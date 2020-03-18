Alex Jones hosts The One Show solo as Matt Baker self-isolates

Alex Jones hosted The One Show alone as her co-presenter Matt Baker was self-isolating amid the coronavirus outbreak.

In the latest example of Covid-19’s impact on TV, Baker revealed a member of his family had shown symptoms of the virus so they were spending the next two weeks at home.

He instead appeared via videolink to explain his absence from Tuesday’s show.

Tonight @missalexjones will be holding down the fort as Matt Baker is now self-isolating due to symptoms in his household. But don't worry Bakerettes, we can still hear from him!#TheOneShow #COVID2019 pic.twitter.com/MpSZVpzKZB — BBC The One Show (@BBCTheOneShow) March 17, 2020

At the beginning of the BBC programme, Jones, 43, gestured to the empty spot on the sofa next to her and said: “Welcome to Tuesday’s live The One Show with me Alex Jones and as you can see, look, the sofa is empty.

“No Matt Baker. Like so many of you, he’s working from home today. Matthew, what’s going on?”

Baker then appeared from his sofa at home, joined by his pet dog.

He said: “Yes, well I am at home and this is my (pointing to his dog) Alex Jones for tonight and probably for the next two weeks.

“This afternoon we got a phonecall, there’s four of us here in this household and one of us has a cough so we’re following the Prime Minister’s guidelines and now spending the next two weeks self-isolating.”

Baker, 42, added: “I kind of expected this to come and feel as ready as we can do. We’re more than happy to do our bit and do what’s right for everybody, look out for our neighbours.”

Jones promised to “put you to use” and Baker appeared throughout the show from his sofa.

I am currently well but due to the new advice today I will be self-isolating for two weeks due to symptoms in my household. Stay well everyone ♥️ — Susanna Reid (@susannareid100) March 16, 2020

Baker is not the only high-profile TV host affected by coronavirus. Good Morning Britain presenter Susanna Reid is self-isolating after one of her children developed a “persistent cough”.

And BBC newsreader George Alagiah has said he is “absolutely gutted” to be staying out of the newsroom as he continues to receive treatment for bowel cancer.