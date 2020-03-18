Advertising
Actress Linda Lusardi says she is ‘extremely unwell’ with coronavirus
The Dancing On Ice star announced the news on Twitter.
Dancing On Ice star Linda Lusardi says she is “extremely unwell” with coronavirus.
The actress, 61, revealed the news on Twitter while replying to a fan asking for a video message for her grandfather on lockdown in Spain.
Former glamour model Lusardi said: “I am extremely ill with Corona at the moment.”
Lusardi – whose TV appearances include Emmerdale, Dancing On Ice and Loose Women – did not provide further detail.
The fan who made the request was among those sending get well soon messages.
She said: “Oh my goodness! I feel terrible for even tweeting you about this! I hope you are much, much better soon x”
Another wrote: “Take care, Linda. Thinking of you.” And another said: “Wishing you a very speedy recovery.”
Lusardi found fame in the 1970s and 80s, and in a 2005 poll was voted the UK’s most popular Page 3 girl ever.
In 2008, she finished sixth on Dancing On Ice alongside professional skating partner Daniel Whiston.
Other celebrities to have tested positive for Covid-19 include Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson, Luther star Idris Elba and former Bond girl Olga Kurylenko.
