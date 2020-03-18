Actress Amanda Bynes says she is pregnant with her first child

Actress Amanda Bynes has revealed she is pregnant with her first child.

The former child star, known for films including What A Girl Wants, She’s The Man and Hairspray, posted an image of an ultrasound to Instagram.

Bynes, 33, captioned the post: “Baby on board!”

Bynes is in a relationship with Paul Michael, who she reportedly met while seeking treatment for alcohol abuse.

According to multiple US outlets, the couple became engaged last month before calling it off three weeks later. She shared a selfie of the pair on March 10, captioning the snap “My love”.

Bynes was a rising star in Hollywood before drug use derailed her career. She first found fame as a child in the late 1990s while appearing in Nickelodeon comedy series All That, followed by its spin-off The Amanda Show.

Bynes appeared in several successful films, including 2010’s Easy A.

However, following that project she stepped away from acting, later saying: “I literally couldn’t stand my appearance in that movie and I didn’t like my performance. I was absolutely convinced I needed to stop acting after seeing it.

“I was high on marijuana when I saw that but for some reason it really started to affect me. I don’t know if it was a drug-induced psychosis or what, but it affected my brain in a different way than it affects other people. It absolutely changed my perception of things.”

During her career break Bynes had several brushes with the law, including a drink-driving arrest in 2012 and a marijuana possession charge in 2013.

Speaking to Paper magazine in 2018, Bynes said she wanted to make a return to acting.