Tom Hanks shares coronavirus update after testing positive for illness

Tom Hanks has shared the “good news” with his fans that his coronavirus symptoms remain the same one week after he was diagnosed with the illness.

Hanks and wife Rita Wilson, both 63, announced they had been diagnosed with Covid-19 while in Australia working on an Elvis Presley biopic.

On Monday, a representative for Hanks confirmed that he and his wife had left hospital, where they were getting treatment, and were self-isolating in a rented home.

Hanks wrote on Instagram: “Good news. One week after testing positive, in self-isolation, the symptoms are much the same.

“No fever but the blahs.

“Folding the laundry and doing the dishes leads to a nap on the couch.”

The Hollywood star added that the “bad news” was that his wife had won six hands in a row in the card game gin rummy.

He shared the message alongside a typewriter he said he had been travelling with which had the word “corona” printed on it.

Hanks joked that he “used to love” the machine.

He added: “We are all in this together. Flatten the curve. Hanx.”