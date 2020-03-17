Queer Eye’s Tan France feeling the pressure ahead of Celebrity Bake Off

Queer Eye’s Tan France has said his fans will expect him to perform on The Great Celebrity Bake Off because of his reputation as “the ultimate Bake Off fan”.

France, the Netflix programme’s fashion expert, regularly shares his thoughts and opinions about the Channel 4 show on social media, and has repeat-watched every series.

The 36-year-old said: “I am probably the ultimate Bake Off fan. I’ve watched every episode at least five or six times, minimum!

Queer Eye stars Bobby Berk, Antoni Porowski, Tan France and Jonathan Van Ness (PA)

“I’m often very engaged, especially very recently, with the new series. I give my audience updates on what’s happening and how I feel about it, I’m very much engaged.

“They know I’m obsessed with the show, and they know that I bake, because I post about my bakes on my social, I think they’re expecting me to do relatively well.”

Each episode in the series sees four celebrities battle it out over three rounds – the Signature, the Technical and the Showstopper – in a bid to be crowned Star Baker.

France, who was born in Doncaster and lives in the US, will compete against actress Caroline Quentin, comedian Joel Dommett and tennis player Johanna Konta in the charity special for Stand Up To Cancer.

“I’m not in competition with these guys,” he said.

“I really am – and this is so American – I really am in competition with myself. I’m my own worst critic. If I don’t do well, I’m angry at myself. I’m actually rooting for all of them.”

These are tough times we’re going through and laughter can feel like a distant memory. But if you can, we hope you join us tonight at 8pm to raise a few much-needed smiles and support @SU2CUK. Lineup: @James_Buckley @patsypalmerx @RichardDreyfuss @ScarlettMoffatt #GBBO pic.twitter.com/sS8uufoDwE — British Bake Off (@BritishBakeOff) March 17, 2020

France said his love of baking was inspired by the Channel 4 show.

He said: “Mum started, but I realised, when I was old enough to understand, that she doesn’t bake well. She just liked to bake. So, I learned the basics from her.

“But most of the other stuff I learned was through Bake Off! I’d watch the show, and then I’d do Bake Off Masterclass.

“Or if I couldn’t do that, I’d find the recipe online. But I would be inspired by Bake Off and learn techniques from it.”

However, he admitted to only having had enough time to do two test runs ahead of the taping.

Explaining his reasons for appearing on the show, France said: “I have had family members pass away from cancer.

“My dad’s younger sister passed away when she was 32, from breast cancer. She left behind a really young daughter. And I was really close with that aunt.

“That happened in my formative years, so I think that impacted who I became and how I felt about sickness and mortality. And my brother-in-law recently got testicular cancer.”

Stand Up To Cancer is a joint national fundraising campaign from Cancer Research UK and Channel 4.

It has raised over £62 million, funding 52 clinical trials and projects involving 11,000 cancer patients.

