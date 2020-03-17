Olga Kurylenko says it is ‘impossible to know’ how she caught coronavirus

Olga Kurylenko said it is “impossible to know” how she caught coronavirus as she shared an update on her condition.

The former Bond girl, 40, announced on Monday that she had tested positive for the virus after falling ill a week ago.

On Tuesday, she told her 602,000 Instagram followers that she had been “overwhelmed” by people’s kindness.

She explained that she was at home because the “hospitals are full” and were only receiving patients who were “struggling with life”.

The Ukraine-born French actress, who played Camille Montes in the James Bond film Quantum Of Solace, shared the message in both English and Russian.

She said: “I wanted to take this opportunity to answer the most common questions that I’ve been asked regarding Coronavirus.

“Why I’m not in hospital? Because hospitals are full and they are only taking patients that are struggling with life, if I understand correctly. I was told that if I get worse to call an ambulance.

Advertising

“Where I got tested? In the hospital when an ambulance took me there after I called because my fever was over 39.

“How did I get tested? They took a swab from my throat.

“Where did I get coronavirus? Impossible to know. It could be anywhere. I could have touched a taxi handle and gotten it from there. It’s on surfaces!

“For a week my temperature was stable 38. Sometimes up to 38.5. Today it’s come down.”

Celebrities including Idris Elba, Game Of Thrones star Kristofer Hivju, Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson have tested positive for coronavirus, while stars such as Lady Gaga, Taylor Swift and Ariana Grande have gone into self-isolation.