Jared Leto emerges from 12-day desert meditation into ‘very different world’

Jared Leto said he “walked out yesterday into a very different world” as he emerged from a 12-day silent meditation in the desert to news of the coronavirus.

The actor and singer, 48, shared a message on Instagram with his 10 million followers.

He explained: “Wow. 12 days ago I began a silent meditation in the desert. We were totally isolated. No phone, no communication etc.

“We had no idea what was happening outside the facility.

“Walked out yesterday into a very different world. One that’s been changed forever. Mind blowing – to say the least”.

“I’m getting messages from friends and family all around the globe and catching up on what’s going on.

“Hope you and yours are ok. Sending positive energy to all.”

The Thirty Seconds To Mars singer also shared a black and white photograph of himself, captioning it: “Stay safe.”

He is due to be seen on screens later this year in Morbius. the film based on the Marvel Comics character.