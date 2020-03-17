Coronation Street bans kissing scenes in attempt to halt coronavirus spread

Coronation Street has banned kissing scenes in an attempt to halt the spread of coronavirus on set.

An ITV spokeswoman said any scenes with kissing or close contact are being altered to minimise contact between actors.

Viewers will not see the changes immediately as the soap films six to eight weeks in advance, the spokeswoman added.

The broadcaster has already said it will use both Corrie and Emmerdale to “remind people of important public health issues” amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

The importance of hand washing is among the topics that will be covered by the programmes, ITV said.

Earlier this month, an unnamed cast member from Coronation Street entered precautionary self-isolation over fears that they had contracted coronavirus.

However, they later returned to work after being advised by health professionals that they no longer needed to be in isolation and could safely continue filming.

There was no disruption to filming of the soap.