All the winners from the RTS Programme Awards

The Royal Television Society Programme Awards went ahead on Tuesday night despite fears over coronavirus after the ceremony was held behind closed doors.

Here is a list of the winners in full.

Actor (female)

Tamara Lawrance – The Long Song

Actor (male)

Stephen Graham – The Virtues

Arts

Advertising

Bros: After The Screaming Stops

Breakthrough award

Tanya Moodie – Motherland

Children’s programme

Advertising

Zog

Comedy performance (female)

Saoirse-Monica Jackson – Derry Girls

Comedy performance (male)

Ncuti Gatwa – Sex Education

Daytime programme

The Repair Shop

Documentary series

The Choir: Our School By The Tower

Drama series

Gentleman Jack

Entertainment

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK

Entertainment performance

London Hughes – Don’t Hate The Playaz

When the Corona clears and I’m finally allowed back into the country this beautiful award will have a home in my bathroom ? thank you @RTS_media pic.twitter.com/bo5Q6iI8GI — London Hughes (@TheLondonHughes) March 17, 2020

Formatted popular factual

The British Tribe Next Door

History

Jade: The Reality Star Who Changed Britain

Live event

Stormzy at Glastonbury 2019

Mini-series

The Long Song

Presenter

Mobeen Azhar – Hometown: A Killing

RTS Channel Of The Year

Channel 5

Science and natural history

The Parkinson’s Drug Trial: A Miracle Cure?

Scripted comedy

Fleabag

Single documentary

War In The Blood

Single drama

The Left Behind

Soap and continuing drama

Casualty

Well done to @BBCOne’s @BBCCasualty for winning the Soap and Continuing Drama award, showcasing “impressive production values, cinematic use of sound and a compelling central performance” #RTSAwards pic.twitter.com/Jxdc4PqnGi — Royal Television Society (@RTS_media) March 17, 2020

Sports presenter

Alex Scott – 2019 Fifa Women’s World Cup

Sports programme

ICC Cricket World Cup Final

Writer (comedy)

Phoebe Waller-Bridge – Fleabag

Writer (drama)

Craig Mazin – Chernobyl

Huge congratulations to #JaneFeatherstone, founder and chief executive of @sisterglobal, who wins the 2020 Judges’ Award #RTSAwards pic.twitter.com/mICDnfMuT2 — Royal Television Society (@RTS_media) March 17, 2020

Judges’ award

Jane Featherstone