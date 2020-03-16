Sir Elton John postpones North America tour dates over coronavirus

Sir Elton John has cancelled a number of tour dates in North America over fears about coronavirus.

The singer will no longer perform at more than a dozen scheduled concerts in Canada and the US in March, April and July as part of his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour.

The concerts are being postponed until a later date.

Eight planned performances by Sir Elton between May 22 and July 8 are still currently set to go ahead as scheduled.

Sir Elton is cancelling the shows “after serious consideration” and “with deep regret”, according to a statement on his website.

It added: “This tough decision has been made with the safety and well-being of his fans put to the fore, at a time when health services are under increased pressure and with the concern that these gatherings risk accelerating the spread of coronavirus.

“Ticket holders of the postponed performances will receive new event information shortly and all original tickets will be honoured at the rescheduled performances.

“Elton looks forward to continuing to perform for his dedicated fans around the world and thanks you for your support.”

The cancelled performances are in cities including New York, Detroit, Toronto and Indianapolis.

Last month Sir Elton was forced to cancel performances in New Zealand after he suffered a bout of pneumonia.