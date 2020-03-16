Lewis Capaldi thanks fans for attending tour amid coronavirus fears

Lewis Capaldi has thanked fans for turning out to see him perform in Aberdeen, despite coronavirus fears.

The Scottish singer, 23, ended his UK arena tour on Sunday by performing at the city’s P&J Live events space.

While the Scottish Government has not banned mass gatherings, it has urged event organisers to cancel them from Monday, to support efforts dealing with the coronavirus outbreak.

Lewis Capaldi

The Who, Madonna and Miley Cyrus have cancelled live dates, while festivals such as Radio 1’s Big Weekend, and Coachella and Stagecoach in the US, have been postponed or called off.

However, acts including the Stereophonics, who performed at Cardiff’s Motorpoint Arena at the weekend, have gone ahead with shows.

A spokesman for Capaldi said: “The final show of Lewis’s UK arena tour in Aberdeen on Sunday 15th March went ahead in full compliance with the advisory document on mass gatherings issued by the Scottish Government at 1pm on the same day.

“The document states that the advice applies from Monday 16th March and is ‘not expected to have a significant impact on the spread of Covid-19, and this is not its purpose’, but that it aims ‘to relieve pressure on public services, including emergency services’.

Advertising

Roger Daltrey with The Who (David Jensen/PA)

“Security, first aid, medical and welfare teams were paid for by the organisers as normal and the venue had additional signage in place to highlight best practice on hygiene during the event.

“We’d like to thank everyone who came along to Aberdeen and the other tour dates for welcoming Lewis so warmly.”

The Scottish Government published updated guidance about mass gatherings on Sunday.

It asks that from Monday large events, indoors or outdoors, are cancelled or postponed, and calls on organisers “to act responsibly to support the efforts of emergency services and the wider public sector” in the response to the increasing number of Covid-19 cases.