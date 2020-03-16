Kerry Katona’s daughter addresses rumour she has signed up for Love Island

Kerry Katona’s daughter Molly McFadden has said she has no plans to appear on Love Island, or any other reality TV show.

The 18-year-old, whose father is Brian McFadden, appeared alongside her mother during a “Mother’s Week” special on ITV’s Loose Women.

Panellist Andrea McLean asked: “Look, we haven’t got long left on the show but I just want to clear up the speculation. Are you going on Love Island?”

McFadden replied: “No, I’m definitely not going on Love Island. I’ll leave the reality TV to my mum.”

She said she wanted to concentrate on school and was considering attending university.

Atomic Kitten star Katona, 39, has appeared in a string of TV shows including I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here!, Celebrity Big Brother and Dancing On Ice.

Loose Women, which did not feature a studio audience due to coronavirus fears, also saw Katona discuss how people judged her children because of her own behaviour.

Kerry Katona with a young Molly (Andy Butterton/PA)

She said: “Whether your mum’s a lollipop lady or a lawyer, it doesn’t matter. You shouldn’t be judging anybody.

“What upsets me more than anything is the fact that my kids will be forever scrutinised or be brought down because of my past mistakes – that had nothing to do with my children.

“That is the cross that I have to bear for the rest of my life, and that kills me.”

Holding back tears, she added: “And when you are constantly getting it thrown in your face, it is like: ‘How am I supposed to move on with my life if you are going to keep bringing it up all the time?’

“They bring it up into my kid’s faces as well. They are great kids. I have done an amazing job with my kids.”

Loose Women is on weekdays from 12:30pm on ITV.