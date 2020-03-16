JLS tell of hopes to involve their children in reunion

JLS have said they hope their children can be a part of their reunion.

The boy band recently announced they were getting back together seven years after splitting for a new tour, which will kick off later this year.

Aston Merrygold, Oritse Williams, Marvin Humes and JB Gill have welcomed several children between them since they parted ways in 2013, and they said that their comeback is extra special because they have the support of their young families.

JLS stars (left to right) Oritse Williams, Marvin Humes, JB Gill and Aston Merrygold (Hello! magazine)

Gill told Hello! magazine: “For them to be able to share in this is priceless.

“You can’t get any better than that.”

Humes added: “We’d all love to have our kids up on stage with us. It would be a lovely moment.”

Humes has daughters Alaia-Mai, six, and Valentina, three, with wife Rochelle, and Gill has two children with wife Chloe, five-year-old son Ace and one-year-old daughter Chiara Sapphire.

Merrygold has two-year-old son Grayson with fiancee Sarah Lou Richards, who is currently pregnant with their second child, and Williams has son Omre, five, with ex-partner AJ Azari.

Humes said that his eldest Alaia “is already starting to get ticket requests from her friends” for the JLS tour.

He added: “She’ll be running a little ticket business soon!”

JLS found fame in 2008 when they were contestants on The X Factor.

IT'S TIME!! Our #BeatAgainTour is coming your way this Nov/Dec. We can't wait to be reunited with you all! Register for pre-sale access before Tues 18th 3pm: https://t.co/4Whsl8dlB8General sale starts Fri 21st at 9am! pic.twitter.com/zuwYfaa5N5 — JLS (@JLSOfficial) February 12, 2020

They came in second place, losing to Alexandra Burke, but they went on to release four albums – JLS, Outta This World, Jukebox and Evolution – before splitting in 2013.

The Brit winners’ reunion will see them hit the road for a string of dates in November and December.

Williams, who was unanimously acquitted by jurors last year after being accused of rape, told of how much the reunion means to him.

He said: “It’s amazing being in the comfort of my brothers – they’re my family.

“It feels like I’ve come home.”

