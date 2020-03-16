Jeremy Vine show goes ahead without studio audience during coronavirus outbreak

Jeremy Vine has said his studio audience was not present for his live show to help people minimise contact with each other.

The broadcaster’s self-titled Channel 5 show was the first in the UK to go ahead without a live audience amid the outbreak of coronavirus.

Introducing his panel of Caprice Bourret, Owen Jones and Angela Epstein at the start of the show, he said: “Why, you may be wondering, was there no cheering for our brilliant panel in the studio?

“Well, this is answer, have a look. Our studio audience is not here today because we understand that where possible we do need to keep contact between all of us as minimal as we can.”

As the show came to its conclusion, he said: “Thank you to everyone who took part in the show. Oh, we miss our audience in the studio, don’t we? Great to have you on board though.”

Vine followed the lead of US talk shows including The Late Late Show with James Corden and The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon.

ITV’s Loose Women also went ahead without a studio audience on Monday.

Advertising

Host Andrea McClean told viewers: “Before we carry on, you might have noticed things not only look but they sound very different today.

Things are a little different in the #LooseWomen studio today but we're here and ready to hopefully bring you some light relief this lunchtime ? pic.twitter.com/BRGigdWIag — Loose Women (@loosewomen) March 16, 2020

“That is because our live studio audience are not here. I don’t know if you can see but we are on our own.

“It is, of course, a precautionary measure in light of coronavirus, but rest assured we are still here and we are going to be bringing you some light relief this lunchtime.”

Advertising

The BBC has said it is keeping the situation with its audience-based programmes “under review”.

A statement from the corporation said: “While the current government advice doesn’t necessarily prevent such programmes taking place, this is a rapidly evolving situation and we take seriously our duty of care to audiences, panellists and our staff.”

Channel 4 said it is monitoring the situation closely alongside production partners and will follow advice from Public Health England, adding: “We will respond as necessary if advice changes.”