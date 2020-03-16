Film festival and theatre shows among events cancelled over coronavirus

A film festival, theatre performances and gigs are among the events to be cancelled amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The British Film Institute’s LGBT film festival, BFI Flare, was cancelled on Monday “due to the scale and complexity of running a large international film festival with filmmakers set to travel to it from across the world”, according to the organisation.

Organisers added that it had been a “difficult decision” to cancel the festival, which aims to showcase LGBT films and had been due to take place from March 18 to 29.

Following the cancellation, organisers said they would be looking at “ways of sharing some elements of BFI Flare digitally”.

The Young Vic theatre cancelled all remaining performances of its Nora: A Doll's House production

On Monday, the Young Vic theatre cancelled all remaining performances of its Nora: A Doll’s House production, which is a reimagining of Henrik Ibsen’s classic play.

It had been due to run at the London theatre until March 21.

This came after the theatre’s sister venue the Old Vic cancelled performances of Endgame, which starred Daniel Radcliffe and Alan Cumming.

The theatre said in a statement that the decision had been taken "with great sadness"

The theatre said in a statement that the decision had been taken “with great sadness”, adding: “Given the new travel and other restrictions in place, it is nevertheless becoming increasingly impractical to sustain business as usual at our theatre.”

Singer Jamie Cullum has also cancelled the remainder of his UK tour ahead of planned performances in cities including London, Oxford, Liverpool and Cardiff.

He wrote on Twitter: “When a big tour is out on the road it takes a lot of moves to bring it suddenly to a halt, particularly with no clear directives from our own government.

Jamie Cullum was scheduled to play a number of concerts in the UK (Danny Lawson/PA)

“For now, the breaks are on, and we are working on rescheduling the shows for later in the year, when the universe is a better place.”

It is not just events with audiences that have been hit by the virus outbreak as the filming of a number of TV shows have been halted.

Filming for series six of crime drama Peaky Blinders has been postponed, according to the programme’s Instagram page.

The post said: “After much consideration, and in light of the developing situation concerning Covic-19, the start of production of Peaky Blinders series 6 has been postponed.

“Huge thanks to our incredible cast and crew, and to all our amazing fans for their continued support.”

A source close to Netflix’s The Witcher Project said that filming for the series had been halted.

The source said: “Cast and crew health is our primary concern.

“We are dealing with an unprecedented global pandemic that is beyond our control, and in many instances with mandates or restrictions imposed by governments.”