Claws out for Cats as it wins six prizes at the Razzies

The much-derided Cats has won six prizes at the 40th Golden Raspberry Awards, which “honour” the worst in film each year.

A live ceremony had been set to take place on Saturday, but was cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Instead, organisers shared a video announcement on Monday and revealed musical Cats – mauled by critics for its use of visual effects – had the dubious honour of topping the table for most wins.

Cats star Rebel Wilson has picked up the worst supporting actress gong at the Razzies (Ian West/PA)

They included worst picture, worst supporting actor (James Corden), worst supporting actress (Rebel Wilson), worst screen combo (any two half-feline/half human hairballs), worst screenplay and worst director (Tom Hooper).

The only other film to win multiple awards was Rambo: Last Blood, which took home prizes for worst remake, rip-off or sequel and worst reckless disregard for human life and public property.

John Travolta was named worst actor for his roles in The Fanatic and Trading Paint, while Hilary Duff picked up worst actress for The Haunting Of Sharon Tate.

This year’s Razzie Redeemer statuette – which honours a previous Razzie recipient who has gone on to do “better” work – went to Eddie Murphy for his lead role in acclaimed comedy Dolemite Is My Name.

The Razzies usually take place on the night before the Academy Awards, but due to the earlier than usual date for the Oscars this year were set to take place on Saturday.