Caroline Flack’s boyfriend Lewis Burton pays tribute one month after her death

Caroline Flack’s boyfriend Lewis Burton has said that her death still “just doesn’t seem real”, one month after she took her own life.

The former Love Island host, who died aged 40, was laid to rest on March 10 in a private ceremony attended by friends and relatives.

The tennis player said he had never imagined he would be unable to ever speak to her again.

Mr Burton said: “It’s already been a month I love and miss you so much, I never thought that one day I will never be able to see or speak to you again.

“I wake up and think you’re going to be laying next to me or you’re going to call me in a minute. It just doesn’t seem real.

“I wish I could give you a kiss and a cuddle and say everything is going to be ok. I am so grateful I met you I just want to make you proud.”

Flack stepped down from presenting the 2020 winter series of Love Island after an alleged assault on Mr Burton.

Caroline Flack (Matt Crossick/PA)

She pleaded not guilty at a court hearing in December and was released on bail, but she was ordered to stop having any contact with Mr Burton ahead of a trial, which had been due to begin in March.

The inquest into her death heard she was found lying on her back after an apparent hanging.

The hearing at Poplar Coroner’s Court lasted four minutes, and was adjourned until summer.