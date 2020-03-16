Brandon Flowers of The Killers sings Mr Brightside in hand-washing video

The Killers frontman Brandon Flowers has become the latest musician to do their bit during the coronavirus epidemic, by sharing a video of himself washing his hands to Mr Brightside.

A post on the band’s Instagram page captioned “This isn’t real… But this is” featured a faked video of self-isolating Italians singing the song.

However, in a second video, Flowers, 38, performs the chorus of the 2003 hit in front of a mirror before giving his hands a vigorous shake.

Health professionals have advised that people sing a 20-second song while washing their hands to fight the spread of coronavirus, with Happy Birthday and the Spice Girls’ Wannabe becoming favourites online.

Last week, Gloria Gaynor shared a similar video of herself singing her hit I Will Survive in the bathroom.

The video sparked the I Will Survive challenge, in which people shared videos of themselves duetting with the star while washing their hands.

Gloria Gaynor (Ian West/PA)

On Friday, The Killers reassured fans that they would be going ahead with their Imploding The Mirage tour this summer.

A statement from the band on Instagram said: “We have, of course, been paying close attention to the recent precautionary measures around the world and trust that the coronavirus is expected to follow traditional flu season patterns.”

The group also used the post to encourage their followers to sing the chorus of Mr Brightside while washing their hands.