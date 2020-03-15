Pitch Perfect actress Brittany Snow marries Tyler Stanaland

Britttany Snow has tied the knot with partner Tyler Stanaland.

The Pitch Perfect actress, 34, and her fiance married in Malibu, California on March 14, according to US publication People.

In wedding photos published by the magazine online, Snow is dressed in a floor-length white gown with long lace sleeves, while Stanaland wears a tuxedo and black Converse trainers, with a white corsage on his lapel.

On Valentine’s Day earlier this year, she paid tribute to her fiance on Instagram, writing: “Happy Valentines Day to my (soon to be) husband @tylerstanaland. I love you unconditionally, madly simultaneously & endlessly.

“I can’t wait to marry you. You’re so perfect it’s weird. I’m warning everyone, this feed is about to get real damn annoying in the next 2 months. Sorry (kinda).”

The couple announced their engagement in February 2019, when Snow said: “A couple weeks ago, I said “YES” about a million times to the man of my wildest & most beautiful dreams.

“After celebrating with friends and family, we wanted to let a few more friends (you guys) know… this happened. I’m still pinching myself and thanking my lucky stars for the truest feeling I’ve ever felt.

“Thank you @tylerstanaland for the happiest day of my life & for not proposing in this creepy empty restaurant.”