Paris Hilton celebrates birth of baby niece Milou
Her brother Barron has welcomed his first child with wife Tessa.
Paris Hilton has celebrated the arrival of her new niece.
The reality star shared a photo on Instagram of her brother Barron and his wife Tessa cradling their newborn daughter Milou Alizee Hilton.
She wrote: “Congratulations @BarronHilton & @TessaHiltonOfficial ! Love you both so much!
“You are so perfect together in every way! I am so excited, happy & proud to welcome the newest member to our family! #MilouAlizeeHilton.”
Tessa announced the birth on her own Instagram page, confirming the little girl was born on March 11.
Hilton commented: “Congratulations! So excited for my new niece!! Love you soooooo much!!!!”
She is the oldest of four siblings, including sister Nicky and brothers Barron and Conrad.
Their great-grandfather, also called Conrad, founded Hilton Hotels.
Hilton already has two nieces – Nicky’s daughters Lily Grace Victoria Rothschild and Teddy Marilyn Rothschild.
Tessa, who is a socialite and DJ, announced her pregnancy in October 2019, when she shared a photograph of herself on the beach in the Hamptons wearing a bikini and cradling her baby bump.
She captioned it: “Mama-to-be!”
