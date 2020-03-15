Paris Hilton celebrates birth of baby niece Milou

Paris Hilton has celebrated the arrival of her new niece.

The reality star shared a photo on Instagram of her brother Barron and his wife Tessa cradling their newborn daughter Milou Alizee Hilton.

She wrote: “Congratulations @BarronHilton & @TessaHiltonOfficial ! Love you both so much!

“You are so perfect together in every way! I am so excited, happy & proud to welcome the newest member to our family! #MilouAlizeeHilton.”

Tessa announced the birth on her own Instagram page, confirming the little girl was born on March 11.

Hilton commented: “Congratulations! So excited for my new niece!! Love you soooooo much!!!!”

She is the oldest of four siblings, including sister Nicky and brothers Barron and Conrad.

Their great-grandfather, also called Conrad, founded Hilton Hotels.

Hilton already has two nieces – Nicky’s daughters Lily Grace Victoria Rothschild and Teddy Marilyn Rothschild.

Tessa, who is a socialite and DJ, announced her pregnancy in October 2019, when she shared a photograph of herself on the beach in the Hamptons wearing a bikini and cradling her baby bump.

She captioned it: “Mama-to-be!”