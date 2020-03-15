Miley Cyrus shares Hannah Montana throwback clip from quarantine

Miley Cyrus shared a throwback clip from Hannah Montana as she revealed she has been in quarantine for two days amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The singer posted a clip from her old Disney show on Instagram, in which Hannah wears a face mask as she ventures into a bathroom filled with dirty clothes after her brother Jackson takes it over.

Hannah can be seen screaming as dirty bed sheets fall on her head and after she washes her face, she mistakes a pair of boxer shorts for a hand towel.

She captioned the video: “Day 2 Quarantine. This is the REAL ME. RIGHT NOW.”

Her boyfriend Cody Simpson commented: “She isn’t lying.”

Cyrus is the latest in a string of stars sharing their experiences of self-isolation as the coronavirus outbreak continues.

Courteney Cox has entertained herself with dance routines, while Lady Gaga said she is spending time with her dogs.

Heidi Klum has revealed she and husband Tom Kaulitz are staying apart from each other while they await test results to see if they have caught the virus.

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson are the most high-profile celebrities to be diagnosed with Covid-19 so far.