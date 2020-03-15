Courteney Cox baffles Matthew Perry with new TikTok dance challenge

Courteney Cox left her Friends co-star Matthew Perry puzzled as she returned to TikTok with a new dance routine.

The actress showed off her moves for the Why Is Everything Chrome dance challenge.

Sharing the video on Instagram, she said she suspects it is why her daughter Coco, who she shares with ex-husband David Arquette, and her boyfriend Johnny McDaid are giving her a wide berth.

She wrote: “Could this be why Coco and Johnny are socially distancing themselves from me? #bored #quarentine.”

Commenting on the post, Perry wrote: “Hi honey, what the hell just happened?”

Cox’s 15-year-old daughter has already attempted the challenge on TikTok with two friends.

She also shared a video of her mother practising the moves as she watched a video on her phone.

The mother and daughter have previously performed a routine together on TikTok, showing off their moves to Whip Out The Stick by PYT Ny x Young Ant.