Country star Reba McEntire mourns death of mother Jacqueline

Reba McEntire has announced the death of her mother Jacqueline, saying she was “ready to go”.

The country singer said the 93-year-old knew she was loved and got the chance to say goodbye to her family.

Writing on Twitter, McEntire said: “Our Mother, Jacqueline McEntire, made that wonderful cross over into Heaven today.

“She had a wonderful, full, healthy life and was absolutely ready to go. The cancer might think it won the battle but we’re giving God all the credit on selecting the time for her to go home to Him.

“She was ready to see our Daddy, her mama and daddy and all her family and friends.

“Down here, Alice, Pake, Susie and I, grandkids and great grandkids all got to visit with her either in person or over the phone.

“She left knowing how much she is loved and we all know how much she loved us. We are very thankful for all the prayers, cards, calls, visits, the care-givers with their huge hearts, and the time God gave us with Mama.

“Jackie, Jac, Ms McEntire, Mama, Mama Jac, Momo Jac, Grandma, Grandma Jac, whatever the title was at the time – she gave you her undivided attention.

“We’re all going to miss her but we have so many wonderful memories. Thank you Lord for that.”

McEntire asked that in lieu of flowers, donations be sent to the Reba McEntire Fund to benefit the Jacqueline McEntire Library Fund.

The singer has previously said that her song You Never Gave Up on Me, which appeared on her 2019 album Stronger Than the Truth, was an expression of gratitude for her mother.