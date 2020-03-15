7th Heaven star Lorenzo Brino killed in car crash aged 21

Child star Lorenzo Brino has died at the age of 21 following a car accident.

The actor found fame as a youngster alongside his brother Nikolas as twins Sam and David Camden in US TV drama 7th Heaven, which also starred Jessica Biel.

A statement from the San Bernadino Coroner’s Office said: “On Monday, March 9, 2020, at 3:05 AM, Lorenzo Antonio Brino, a 21-year-old resident of Yucaipa was driving a 2016 Toyota Camry.

“Brino lost control of the Toyota on Yucaipa Blvd. and 16th St., in Yucaipa and collided with a utility pole.

“Brino was pronounced dead at the scene.

“The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department Major Accident Investigation Team is investigating the collision.”

Brino and his brother played twins David and Sam, the youngest children of Annie and Eric Camden on the series, from 1999 to 2007.

The show followed a minister father and stay-at-home mother and their seven children.