‘The show must go on!’ Jennifer Garner’s touching idea amid Covid-19 outbreak

Jennifer Garner has asked for students to show off what they have prepared for their school musical productions after many were shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Hollywood star has said she also wants to see efforts from people, both children and adults, who had prepared for sporting and musical events ahead of them being cancelled amid the ongoing uncertainty around the virus.

Garner proposed the use of the hashtag #heyjenlookatme in a bid to have schoolchildren, sports enthusiasts, working professionals and others reveal things they had been working on.

She posted on Instagram: “This time of year has so many people, from preschoolers to professionals, working their tails off to perform.

“And now – the games, the meets, the recitals, the productions, big and small – are shut down.

“Well, the show must go on, people!!! Break out your oboes, belt out your torch song, run in place – I don’t care.

“Show us what you’ve been working on and we will show it to the world.

Advertising

“Use #heyjenlookatme, because I want to see.”

In the comment on her post, she added: “To the Elsas and Matildas; to the Willy Lomans and Romeos.

“Not to mention the flautists, the pianists, the gymnasts, the shot-putter. We want to SEE—show us what you’ve got!! #heyjenlookatme.”

She added that Broadway star Laura Benanti had come up with a similar idea.

Advertising

Theatre star Benanti had asked for students whose school musicals had been cancelled to “post yourself singing” and to tag her using #SunshineSongs “so whoever wants to can be your audience!!”

Responding to Garner’s idea, celebrity stylist and designer Rachel Zoe said that her sons would soon be sending her something.

Zoe wrote: “I love more and more every day @jennifer.garner … my boys will be performing @lionking for you soon.”

Suits actress Sarah Rafferty was also in awe at Benanti’s idea, writing: “Oh amazing. I’m verklempt.

“Few feelings can compare to that feeling of belonging when you’re a part of the high school musical. I want to see them too!”

Garner and Benanti revealed their plans as Donald Trump declared the coronavirus pandemic a national emergency in the US.