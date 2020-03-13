US late night shows to stop filming amid coronavirus outbreak

US late night chat shows are to cease filming amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Network NBC announced both The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and Late Night With Seth Myers were being suspended due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

And CBS told Deadline The Late Show With Stephen Colbert was joining its late night counterparts in postponing production.

The shows had already been filming without a studio audience. All three are planning to return to a normal taping schedule on March 30, their respective networks said.

The programmes are filmed in New York City, where a state of emergency has been declared.

Announcing the suspension of filming, a statement posted on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’s Twitter account said: “We’ve been monitoring the current situation here in New York and the safety of our staff, crew, guests and our studio audiences are our #1 priority.

“For that reason, we have decided that we will not tape any new shows effective Friday, March 13.

“The Tonight Show is planning on resuming a normal taping schedule on March 30.”

NBC said it will continue to monitor the situation closely.

The suspensions are the latest disturbances to everyday life in America, where the late night shows are TV staples.

Major League Soccer, Major League Baseball, the NBA and NHL have all paused their programmes. TV dramas Grey’s Anatomy and Riverdale have suspended production while high-profile events like the Coachella music festival have been postponed.