Menu

Advertising

Ruth Langsford absent from This Morning after falling ill

Showbiz | Published:

Rochelle Humes was drafted in as a replacement host alongside Eamonn Holmes.

Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford

Ruth Langsford has pulled out of presenting Friday’s This Morning after falling ill.

Her husband and co-presenter Eamonn Holmes reassured viewers she was not suffering “a fever or a dry cough” – symptoms of coronavirus.

Rochelle Humes, who regularly guest hosts the ITV programme, was drafted in as a replacement.

Holmes broke the news on Twitter ahead of the show, saying his wife was “a bit under the weather”.

Sharing a photo of Humes, he said: “In 4 Ruth today. The Bad news is @RuthieeL is a bit under the weather.

“The good news is Rochelle is not. So we r together from 10am on @Itv. Hope u can join us.”

Advertising

During the ITV broadcast, Holmes told viewers: “The sharp eyes amongst you may have realised Ruth is not here … she’s under the counter.

“No, she’s a wee bit under the weather so basically she’s at home watching us.”

Later on in the show he responded to viewers’ concerns, saying: “I should point out Mrs Holmes does not have a fever or a dry cough.”

Langsford’s no-show came as sporting events, festivals and music tours were cancelled and postponed due to concerns surrounding the coronavirus pandemic.

Showbiz

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News