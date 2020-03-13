Advertising
Ruth Langsford absent from This Morning after falling ill
Rochelle Humes was drafted in as a replacement host alongside Eamonn Holmes.
Ruth Langsford has pulled out of presenting Friday’s This Morning after falling ill.
Her husband and co-presenter Eamonn Holmes reassured viewers she was not suffering “a fever or a dry cough” – symptoms of coronavirus.
Rochelle Humes, who regularly guest hosts the ITV programme, was drafted in as a replacement.
Holmes broke the news on Twitter ahead of the show, saying his wife was “a bit under the weather”.
Sharing a photo of Humes, he said: “In 4 Ruth today. The Bad news is @RuthieeL is a bit under the weather.
“The good news is Rochelle is not. So we r together from 10am on @Itv. Hope u can join us.”
Advertising
During the ITV broadcast, Holmes told viewers: “The sharp eyes amongst you may have realised Ruth is not here … she’s under the counter.
“No, she’s a wee bit under the weather so basically she’s at home watching us.”
Later on in the show he responded to viewers’ concerns, saying: “I should point out Mrs Holmes does not have a fever or a dry cough.”
Langsford’s no-show came as sporting events, festivals and music tours were cancelled and postponed due to concerns surrounding the coronavirus pandemic.
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.