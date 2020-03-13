Ruth Langsford absent from This Morning after falling ill

Ruth Langsford has pulled out of presenting Friday’s This Morning after falling ill.

Her husband and co-presenter Eamonn Holmes reassured viewers she was not suffering “a fever or a dry cough” – symptoms of coronavirus.

Rochelle Humes, who regularly guest hosts the ITV programme, was drafted in as a replacement.

In 4 Ruth today. The Bad news is @RuthieeL is a bit under the weather ? The good news is Rochelle is not. ??? So we r together from 10am on @Itv . Hope u can join us. pic.twitter.com/La25eOTu5b — Eamonn Holmes (@EamonnHolmes) March 13, 2020

Holmes broke the news on Twitter ahead of the show, saying his wife was “a bit under the weather”.

Sharing a photo of Humes, he said: “In 4 Ruth today. The Bad news is @RuthieeL is a bit under the weather.

“The good news is Rochelle is not. So we r together from 10am on @Itv. Hope u can join us.”

We have a packed show for you today! @niallofficial chats to @alisonhammond, @keviclifton will be here and we will, of course, be bringing you the latest coronavirus news. See you at 10! ? #ThisMorning pic.twitter.com/yjHExL8CL0 — This Morning (@thismorning) March 13, 2020

During the ITV broadcast, Holmes told viewers: “The sharp eyes amongst you may have realised Ruth is not here … she’s under the counter.

“No, she’s a wee bit under the weather so basically she’s at home watching us.”

Later on in the show he responded to viewers’ concerns, saying: “I should point out Mrs Holmes does not have a fever or a dry cough.”

Langsford’s no-show came as sporting events, festivals and music tours were cancelled and postponed due to concerns surrounding the coronavirus pandemic.