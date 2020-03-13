Paul Heaton and Jacqui Abbott score first number one album as a duo

Paul Heaton and Jacqui Abbott have said it “means everything” to have topped the charts with their new album.

Heaton and Abbott, who were previously members of The Beautiful South, have scored their first number one album as a duo with Manchester Calling.

The album had a total of 20,500 chart sales, 94% of which were physical sales, the Official Charts Company said.

Paul Heaton and Jacqui Abbott’s Manchester Calling is at number one (OfficialCharts.com)

Their three previous records as a duo have all made it to the top five, while in The Beautiful South they had three number ones.

Heaton and Abbott told OfficialCharts.com: “Thank you very, very much for making us number one.

“Thanks to everybody who bought it, the people who helped get it there, and Official Charts for giving us this lovely trophy. Thank you, thank you, thank you. It means so much. It means everything.”

They fended off competition from American rapper Lil Uzi Vert and Scottish pop outfit Deacon Blue to hit the top spot.

Lil Uzi Vert’s surprise release Eternal Atake has debuted at number three, making it his first UK top five album, and Deacon Blue’s City Of Love is at number four, their sixth top five UK album.

Lewis Capaldi is back down to number two after returning to the top spot last week with his successful album Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent.

The Weeknd is at number one again (Ian West/PA)

Billie Eilish rounds off the top five with When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?

Over on the singles chart, The Weeknd is at number five with Blinding Lights for the fifth week.

The US singer-songwriter’s track achieved a total of 60,500 chart sales over the past seven days, including 6.7 million streams.

American rapper Saint Jhn remains at number two with Roses, while this week’s highest new entry is Rain, the new collaboration by Aitch, AJ Tracey and Tay Keith.

Roddy Ricch is at number four with The Box and Dua Lipa is at number five with Don’t Start Now.