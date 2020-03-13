Michelle Keegan offers advice to potential Our Girl replacement

Michelle Keegan has advised her replacement in Our Girl to “throw” themselves into the “amazing job”.

The former Coronation Street star, 32, has played Army officer Georgie Lane in the military series since 2016 and will bow out with her fourth and final series starting this month.

However, BBC bosses have not revealed who will replace her if the show continues.

Keegan said: “Do you know what, I think whoever gets this role is really lucky, because it is an amazing job.

Michelle Keegan in Our Girl (BBC/PA)

“Just go for it. I think it is really intimidating, this job – I was really intimidated when I first started.

“But I think you just have to throw yourself into this role, and I think when you do that, you really start enjoying it.

“So, I’m going to say good luck to whoever gets it.”

The fourth series will see Georgie return to Afghanistan in an attempt to find closure following the death of her fiance Elvis at the hands of a warlord.

Keegan’s work in Our Girl has seen her spend months overseas filming in locations including South Africa and Malaysia.

The actress, who is married to former Towie star Mark Wright, said the part had taught her valuable lessons.

She said: “Just being away from home for so long, being able to be alright being away from home, because it is hard.

Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright (Ian West/PA)

“You’re away from your family and your friends for such a long time, and it makes you realise that I am strong, and I can cope and yeah, I’ll be all right in the future.

“If I have to go again, I can do it. I wasn’t as independent as I am now, but I am because of her.

“I think, yeah, definitely, the role has helped me.”

Keegan confirmed that her next role would see her working in the UK in summer.

“I’d like to keep changing roles and experiences,” she said.

“But I do really like the physical aspect of the job.

“I like challenges, so for me, if I have to do something active and challenging again I’ll jump at it.

“Well I’ve got a job end of summer and that’s going to be filmed in the UK, so I’m in the UK for the rest of this summer.

“So that means this year I’ll be home.”

She said the part would be “totally different”.

The actress rose to fame in ITV’s Coronation Street as Tina McIntyre, a role she had from 2008 until 2014.

She has also appeared in BBC drama series Ordinary Lies, Sky One comedy Brassic and ITV series Tina And Bobby, a series based on the relationship of the late footballer Bobby Moore and his wife Tina.

Our Girl returns to BBC One on Tuesday March 24.