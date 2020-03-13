Michael Sheen transforms into Chris Tarrant in trailer for ITV’s Quiz

Michael Sheen asks “Are you ready to play?” as he becomes Chris Tarrant in the trailer for ITV drama Quiz.

The 51-year-old Welsh star plays the veteran quiz show host in the series based on the infamous Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? cheating scandal.

The minute-long teaser offers a glimpse of Succession’s Matthew Macfadyen as Major Charles Ingram and Fleabag’s Sian Clifford as his wife Diana.

“I would hope I would notice if someone was trying to steal one million quid two feet in front of me,” says a disgruntled Sheen in character.

Dubbed the “Coughing Major”, Ingram was found guilty along with his wife and their accomplice, Tecwen Whittock, played by Michael Jibson, of cheating their way to the top prize in 2001.

The trio maintained their innocence in the high-profile trial, but were convicted and the Ingrams sentenced to 18 months in jail suspended for two years.

Helen McCrory (Ian West/PA)

Advertising

The three-part series is directed by Stephen Frears, whose other credits include The Queen and A Very English Scandal.

Helen McCrory stars as Sonia Woodley QC, while Aisling Bea stars as ITV entertainment commissioner Claudia Rosencrantz.

The script was written by James Graham, whose play of the same name ran in the West End.

– Quiz airs in on ITV in April.