Lily Allen and Kirsty Gallacher enjoy day out at the Cheltenham Festival
A number of famous faces turned out to watch the horseracing.
A stylish Lily Allen was among the tens of thousands who attended the Cheltenham Festival on Friday.
The singer, 34, was pictured celebrating and sticking her tongue out as she checked her bets on the fourth day of the horseracing event.
Allen, who is dating Stranger Things star David Harbour, wore a tartan trench coat and a pair of black trousers.
While Cheltenham Festival has gone ahead as scheduled, other sporting events including the Australian Grand Prix and the Premier League have been cancelled or put on hold.
The Queen’s granddaughter Zara Tindall and her husband, former England rugby star Mike, were also among the event’s celebrity guests.
Kirsty Gallacher was pictured wearing a camel-coloured military-style coat.
The TV presenter, 44, completed the outfit with a matching trilby.
I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! Star Georgia Toffolo, 25, appeared in good spirits as she clutched her betting slips during a race.
The reality TV star, who wore a tartan shawl, white blouse and green hat, was joined by Made In Chelsea’s Gareth Locke and Ollie Locke.
DIY SOS presenter Nick Knowles, 57, posed with police officers and stopped for selfies with racegoers.
