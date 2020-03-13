Advertising
Kimberley Walsh surprises Cheryl with Greatest Dancer appearance on Sport Relief
Cheryl was shocked to see her close friend on the show.
Cheryl was left stunned when close friend and former Girls Aloud bandmate Kimberley Walsh was revealed as one of the contestants during The Greatest Dancer spin-off for Sport Relief.
Two star-studded teams went head to head during Friday night’s charity broadcast, with a judging panel made up of Cheryl, Oti Mabuse, Todrick Hall and Matthew Morrison.
Viewers were delighted to see Cheryl’s reaction when realising Walsh was one of the dancers, performing to Chicago’s All That Jazz.
She was joined by teammates Alexandra Burke, McFly’s Harry Judd, hockey player Sam Quek and singer Jay McGuiness.
As Walsh revealed herself, a stunned Cheryl gasped and pointed towards her.
“I thought we were friends?” Cheryl joked after the performance.
“I am so confused, I turned around to see the start of the performance and it was the back of her and I was like, ‘That’s my best friend’. I loved it, you looked great.”
Despite Walsh’s close friendship with one of the judges, her team still lost to the opposition, made up of Olympian Louis Smith, singer HRVY, social media personality Saffron Barker and actress Katie McGlynn.
The most recent count during the Sport Relief live broadcast revealed £32,854,893 had been raised.
