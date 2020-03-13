Kevin Clifton announces first role since leaving Strictly Come Dancing

Kevin Clifton said he has landed his “dream role” as the lead in Strictly Ballroom The Musical, his first project since he announced his departure from Strictly Come Dancing last week.

The former Strictly professional, 37, will take on the role of Scott Hastings in the theatre production based on Baz Luhrmann’s 1992 film.

The production will also see him reunited with Strictly judge Craig Revel Horwood who is the show’s director.

Kevin Clifton said he was ‘beyond excited’ to land the role (Dave Hogan/PA)

Clifton said: “I’m beyond excited to be finally fulfilling a lifelong ambition to play Scott Hastings in Strictly Ballroom The Musical.

“When I was 10 years old I first watched the movie that would become my favourite film of all time. This is my dream role.

“Plus I get to work with Craig Revel Horwood again! I really can’t wait to don the golden jacket and waltz all over the UK from September this year in what’s set to be an incredible show.”

The musical will tour around the UK and Ireland, starting in Nottingham in September 2020 and culminating with performances in Reading in June 2021.

Luhrmann’s film became a cult hit, with Australian actor Paul Mercurio playing Scott Hastings, a professional ballroom dancer who partners up with beginner dancer Fran, with surprising results.

Last week Clifton, who won the 16th series of Strictly with partner Stacey Dooley, announced he was leaving the show, saying “the time has come to move on and focus on other areas of my life and career”.

He joined the line-up in 2013 and was a choreographer on the show before he hit the dance floor with his first professional partner Susanna Reid.

His other celebrity partners over the years included singer Frankie Bridge, actress Kellie Bright, singer Louise Redknapp, comedian Susan Calman, documentary-maker Dooley and TV veteran Anneka Rice.

He was previously married to fellow Strictly professional Karen Hauer but the pair announced their split in 2018.

In 2019, it was confirmed he was in a relationship with Dooley.

Tickets for Strictly Ballroom are on sale now at strictlyballroomtour.co.uk