Jeremy Vine Show to be filmed without live audience ‘as precaution’
The BBC and Channel 4 will continue to film shows with audiences.
The Jeremy Vine Show will be filmed without a live studio audience from next week as “a precautionary measure”.
The daily programme, which airs on Channel 5 on weekday mornings, is the first in the UK to scrap a studio audience after several shows in America announced they were taking a firmer stance amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Channel 5 said in a statement: “As a precautionary measure we have taken the decision not to have a live studio audience for The Jeremy Vine Show for the time being.
“We will continue to monitor and review official guidelines and advice.”
Vine will host his first show without a studio audience on Monday.
The BBC has not announced similar measures, and a spokesman said: “We’re keeping the situation with our audience-based programmes under review.
“While the current Government advice doesn’t necessarily prevent such programmes taking place, this is a rapidly evolving situation and we take seriously our duty of care to audiences, panellists and our staff.”
Channel 4 will also continue to film its TV shows without alteration, with Friday’s episode of The Last Leg being filmed with a studio audience as usual.
“We and our production partners are continuing to monitor the situation closely and are following the advice from Public Health England,” a Channel 4 spokeswoman said.
In the US, the TV industry has made several drastic calls, with a number of programmes either ceasing production or being filmed without a live studio audience.
Talk shows The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Late Night With Seth Meyers and The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, all filmed in New York where a state of emergency has been declared, have all suspended production.
They had already been filming without a studio audience.
All three are planning to return to a normal taping schedule on March 30, their respective networks said.
Morning talk show Live With Kelly And Ryan is among the larger programmes to have suspended audiences from filming.
