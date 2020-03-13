Former Towie star Lauren Pope expecting her first child

Former The Only Way Is Essex star Lauren Pope has announced she is expecting her first child with boyfriend Tony Keterman.

Pope, who quit Towie last year following nine years on the show, shared the news on Instagram.

The 37-year-old DJ posted a collage of Polaroid pictures, showing her cradling her bump, Mr Keterman kissing her stomach and an ultrasound scan.

“Pure Happiness,” Pope captioned the post.

Her former Towie co-stars congratulated her in the comments.

Lauren Goodger wrote: “So happy for you angel!! Congratulations babe .. bless you.”

Jasmin Walia said: “Congrats pops.”

And Samantha Faiers commented: “Congratulations xxx how beautiful.”

Pope has long spoken about wanting children and in 2014 told Closer: “I want to meet someone and have children, sooner than in the next five years.”

She previously dated some of her Towie co-stars, including Kirk Norcross, Mario Falcone and Lewis Bloor.