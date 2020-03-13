Disney delays Mulan release amid coronavirus pandemic

Disney has pushed back the release of its blockbuster remake Mulan, as the industry struggles to adjust to the Covid-19 outbreak.

The film had been set to arrive in UK cinemas on March 27 and its stars gathered in London on Thursday for a scaled back European premiere.

However, shortly after the cast posed for pictures on the red carpet, Disney announced the film – a remake of the 1998 animated classic – had been delayed.

Horror films The New Mutants and Antlers were also pushed back, and Disney said it was aiming for a 2020 release date for all three films.

Mulan’s director, Niki Caro, addressed the delay on Instagram.

She said: “We are so excited to share this film with the world, but given the current ever-shifting circumstances we are all experiencing, unfortunately, we have to postpone the worldwide release of Mulan for now.

“Our hearts are with everyone the world over who is affected by this virus, and we hope that Mulan’s fighting spirit will continue to inspire those who are working so hard to keep us all safe.

“Thank you for all of your enthusiasm and support, and I can’t wait for the day where we will all get to experience this tale of a girl warrior who became a legend together.”

Mulan’s postponement is far from the first high-profile cinematic casualty of coronavirus.

James Bond film No Time To Die, one of the year’s biggest releases, has been pushed back from April to November while A Quiet Place II and Fast & Furious 9 have also been delayed.