Channel 4 to remove blue light from Sunday night’s adverts

Channel 4 will be removing the blue light from Sunday night’s adverts – to induce “a better night’s sleep”.

The broadcaster said the first “night mode” ad break will remove the brain stimulating effect of TV’s blue light by applying an amber-coloured filter to adverts.

The stunt, on Channel 4, E4 and More4 from 9.45pm, follows World Sleep Day on Friday.

Channel 4 will be going into ‘night mode’ (Channel 4)

“A 90-second relaxation film featuring adults, a young child, a baby and a puppy enjoying good sleep” will also “create a relaxing moment for viewers across the country”.

Channel 4 said it hopes the move will help viewers “achieve a great night’s sleep” and that it continues its tradition of advertising campaigns that “truly engage our audience”.