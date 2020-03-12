Stars attend Mulan premiere after event is scaled back over coronavirus concerns

The stars of Disney’s Mulan turned out in style at the film’s European premiere, after the event’s red carpet did not go ahead due to coronavirus concerns.

Chinese-American actress Liu Yifei, who stars as the eponymous warrior, arrived at the event in London’s Leicester Square wearing a black gown with floral patterning.

Director Niki Caro donned a silk pyjama suit and heels, completing the look with a simple black matching pendant.

Ron Yuan, Niki Caro, Liu Yifei, Jason Scott Lee and Yoson An (Ian West/PA)

The entertainment giant’s latest live-action reimagining features an all-Asian cast and strikes a more mature tone than the 1998 animated original.

Castmembers Ron Yuan, Jason Scott Lee and Yoson An also posed for photos ahead of the screening.

Earlier in the day, Disney decided to scrap the red carpet portion of the event “in an abundance of caution” over the outbreak of coronavirus.

Ashley James (Ian West/PA)

Advertising

The rest of the premiere went ahead as a “contained inside screening event”.

Media personality Ashley James, radio DJ Edith Bowman and German actress Laura Pradelska were also among attendees.

Mulan is due for UK release on March 27, although films including A Quiet Place II and Fast & Furious 9 have seen their release dates postponed.