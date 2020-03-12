Menu

Sarah Palin unveiled on The Masked Singer after rapping Baby Got Back

Showbiz

She was revealed as the bear on the US show.

Sarah Palin has been revealed as a contestant on the US version of The Masked Singer.

The former vice presidential candidate was unveiled as the giant pink bear on the singing show, after rapping Sir Mix-A-Lot’s Baby Got Back, which includes the lyrics: “I like big butts and I cannot lie.”

As she was being unmasked, judge Nicole Scherzinger exclaimed: “Is that Tina Fey?”

The comedian famously impersonated Palin on Saturday Night Live during the 2008 general election campaign.

After she was unmasked, she wrote on Twitter: “Yep… t’was me behind the #BearMask, I LOVED singing on The Masked Singer stage ~ it truly was a blast (now that it’s over!!)

“Great to work with the BEST producers & crew, many of whom have been so good to our family over the years.”

She performed the rap for a second time alongside the show’s host Nick Cannon.

