Sarah Palin unveiled on The Masked Singer after rapping Baby Got Back
She was revealed as the bear on the US show.
Sarah Palin has been revealed as a contestant on the US version of The Masked Singer.
The former vice presidential candidate was unveiled as the giant pink bear on the singing show, after rapping Sir Mix-A-Lot’s Baby Got Back, which includes the lyrics: “I like big butts and I cannot lie.”
As she was being unmasked, judge Nicole Scherzinger exclaimed: “Is that Tina Fey?”
The comedian famously impersonated Palin on Saturday Night Live during the 2008 general election campaign.
After she was unmasked, she wrote on Twitter: “Yep… t’was me behind the #BearMask, I LOVED singing on The Masked Singer stage ~ it truly was a blast (now that it’s over!!)
“Great to work with the BEST producers & crew, many of whom have been so good to our family over the years.”
She performed the rap for a second time alongside the show’s host Nick Cannon.
