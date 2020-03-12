Oscar nominee Sally Hawkins scoops animation gong for snail voice role

Sally Hawkins has scooped a gong for her voice role as a snail.

The two-time Oscar-nominated actress, 43, won Best Voice Performance for voicing the mollusc in the BBC adaptation of the Julia Donaldson book The Snail And The Whale.

The Tiger Who Came to Tea, on Channel 4, scooped best original music for David Arnold at the British Animation Awards.

A Shaun The Sheep Movie: Farmageddon won Long Form Animation, one of several gongs won by Aardman Animations.

Coldplay won Best Music Video for the song Daddy and Moominvalley, on Sky One, was named best children’s series.

The Adventures Of Paddington, on Nick Jr, took the Children’s Pre-School category.

Awards director Helen Brunsdon said the gongs are “a brilliant way to showcase the incredible talent we have here in the UK and help cement Britain’s position as one of the leading countries in the world for animation”.