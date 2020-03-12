Nicole Appleton announces surprise baby arrival after hiding pregnancy

Nicole Appleton has announced she has had a baby girl after hiding her pregnancy for nine months.

The All Saints singer, 45, welcomed daughter Skipper Hudson Haines with her partner Stephen Haines.

Appleton posted a picture of herself and Haines with their newborn on Instagram, as well as a close-up of the baby’s face.

She also shared a picture of herself cradling her pregnant stomach.

The music star wrote: “After hiding my pregnancy for the last 9 months… which was SOOOOO difficult & keeping her a secret from all my friends… I can finally announce our incredible news!!”

Appleton, who has 18-year-old son Gene with ex-husband Liam Gallagher, added: “Our little girl ‘Skipper Hudson Haines’ has arrived Stephen & Gene are besotted!!! I’m SOOO HAPPY!!”

She was married to the former Oasis rocker from 2008 until 2014, having been in a relationship with him since 2000.

Among those congratulating the pop star following her surprise reveal was This Morning presenter Holly Willoughby, who wrote: “Welcome to the world beautiful Skipper… you lucky girl… you’ve won the mum lottery…”

“Can’t wait to meet you … love you all.”

Former EastEnders star Tamzin Outhwaite wrote “OMG NO WORDS”, before later adding: “So incredible… love you very much.”

Spice Girl Emma Bunton said: “Just the best news my gorgeous girl! We love you so much. X.”

Appleton’s sister and fellow All Saints member Natalie responded by sharing the post on her own Instagram page, and writing: “Welcome to the world my beautiful niece Skipper! We love you sooo much!!”

Singer and TV host Myleene Klass commented: “Whoah!!!!!!!!!”

Appleton rose to fame in the girl group in the late 1990s with her sister and Melanie Blatt and Shaznay Lewis.

They were known for hits including Never Ever, I Know Where It’s At and Pure Shores.

All Saints split in 2001, but later reunited, and the Appleton sisters have also released music as a duo.