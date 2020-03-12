Lucy Mecklenburgh and Ryan Thomas welcome baby boy

Lucy Mecklenburgh and her fiance Ryan Thomas have welcomed their first child together.

The former The Only Way Is Essex star announced the arrival of a son, named Roman Ravello Thomas, on Thursday night.

Mecklenburgh shared a black-and-white photo of the newborn holding on to her finger with her 1.6 million Instagram followers.

She captioned the image with the boy’s name surrounded by blue heart emojis.

Coronation Street star Catherine Tyldesley, Pussycat Doll Kimberly Wyatt and The Saturdays’ Frankie Bridge were among those congratulating her on the news.

Former Towie star Sam Faiers said: “I thought you had gone a bit quiet. Huge congratulations on the birth of your beautiful baby boy.”

And former Love Island contestant Olivia Attwood said: “Beautiful name. Congratulations guys.”

Lucy Mecklenburgh (Ian West/PA)

Coronation Street actress Samia Longchambon added: “Aw, so nice to hear some good news… congratulations guys!”

Mecklenburgh, 28, and Thomas, 35, have been in a relationship since 2017 after meeting on Celebrity Island With Bear Grylls.

Thomas, who played Jason Grimshaw in Corrie from 2000 until 2016, proposed during a holiday in Italy in June last year.

They announced in August that they were expecting a baby.