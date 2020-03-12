Katy Perry handed toilet roll by a fan at bushfire relief concert

Singer Katy Perry was handed a toilet roll by a fan as she performed in Victoria, Australia, on Wednesday.

Yasmin Nelson told the PA news agency that the toilet roll she gave Perry was decorated with fan messages.

Ms Nelson posted the video, hashtagged #ToiletPaperApocalypse, to Twitter, saying: “Yeah so I gave Katy Perry toilet paper tonight on stage”.

Ms Nelson told PA “She [Perry] said ‘I might need this’ and then later picked it up again and said, ‘was it like $80?!’

“My heart stopped and I just kept screaming afterwards … I’m glad she found the humour in it!”

The free concert was held in aid of the Australian bushfire relief, which welcomed firefighters and communities affected by wildfires.