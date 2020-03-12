BBC’s Celebrity Race Across The World postponed over spread of Covid-19

The celebrity version of BBC series Race Across The World has been postponed amid the coronavirus outbreak.

A spin-off of the regular series, the programme is set to see stars “stripped of mod-cons and luxuries” as they attempt to travel thousands of miles across different countries without taking a flight.

But producers Studio Lambert have opted to delay production, with the BBC’s support.

A BBC spokeswoman said: “Celebrity Race Across The World involves contestants travelling across a number of different countries, and given that official advice in relation to specific countries is continually changing in line with the spread of Covid-19, Studio Lambert has decided to delay production on this series in consultation with and supported by the BBC.

The regular version of Race Across The World is currently airing on BBC Two (BBC/Studio Lambert/PA)

“We will continue to review all productions on a case by case basis following the latest news and advice from the Foreign Office, World Health Organisation and Public Health England.”

Filming had not started on the BBC One celebrity special, and the line-up has not yet been announced.

It will see celebrities tasked with relying on their “skills, cunning and ingenuity and talent rather than the privileges and perks of fame in order to succeed”, as they are stripped of smartphones, credit cards and internet access to get to their destination.

The regular show, which airs on BBC Two, kicked off its second series on Sunday with the contestants starting in Mexico City on their journey to Ushuaia at the southernmost tip of South America.

The competitors are equipped with only the price of a one-way air fare to compete their journey.

The first series of Race Across The World aired last year, with the competitors having to make it from London to Singapore.