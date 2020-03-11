Viewers praise ‘absolute machine’ Robert Rinder following Sport Relief challenge

Viewers have praised TV judge Robert Rinder after he conquered a gruelling journey across 100 miles of Namibian desert for Sport Relief.

Rinder was one of seven celebrities to tackle the unforgiving challenge, which involved walking and cycling across large swathes of sand in temperatures of up to 40C.

While some of his co-stars faltered under the punishing conditions – DJ Nick Grimshaw suffered heat exhaustion – Rinder rose to the challenge and was the only person to finish each stage.

TV judge Robert Rinder has been praised by fans (David Parry/PA)

At one point he was singing One Direction’s What Makes You Beautiful and also confided how much he relished the challenge.

Viewers were full of praise, with one tweeting that Rinder, host of reality court show Judge Rinder, is an “absolute machine”.

Robert Rinder is an absolute machine. He makes it look so easy! #TheHeatIsOn — QbIx08 (@QbIx08) March 11, 2020

Another wrote: “Rob Rinder has a proper beast mode. He is absolutely monstering the challenges in #TheHeatIsOn.”

One commented: “I’m obsessed with Judge Rinder. What a hero.”

I’m obsessed with Judge Rinder ? What a hero. #TheHeatIsOn — LC ??????? (@LisaCChilds) March 11, 2020

A viewer said: “I have always thought Judge Rinder was a darling but watching him run through the desert singing his head off is an absolute delight.”

Many fans were also impressed at Rinder’s motivational skills, after he urged children’s TV presenter Karim Zeroual to finish a portion of the challenge.

“I need Rob Rinder as my morning motivational coach! What a lovely & genuine gentleman,” one viewer wrote.

I need Rob Rinder as my morning motivational coach! What a lovely & genuine gentleman #TheHeatIsOn — Hannah Hatt (@HannahHaisman_H) March 11, 2020

And another said: “I need judge Rinder to shout positive mantras in my face every day – what an absolute icon.”

After the episode aired, Rinder tweeted: “Raise the bar and set yourself new challenges. You can accomplish far more than you think.”

Rinder was joined in the desert by Grimshaw, Zeroual, singer Frankie Bridge, journalists Krishnan Guru-Murthy and Louise Minchin and actress Samantha Womack.

Aside from Rinder, the celebrities found the unforgiving terrain and relentless heat almost unbearable, but all seven managed to make it to the end of the challenge.